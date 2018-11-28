Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 134.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

