Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.96.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $496.86 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,161 shares of company stock worth $24,063,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

