Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,840,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,840,000 after buying an additional 846,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,516,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,814,000 after purchasing an additional 448,361 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,384,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,929,000 after purchasing an additional 288,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

MPW stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

