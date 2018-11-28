MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 5518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Specifically, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $36,109.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,296. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRT shares. KeyCorp lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT)

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

