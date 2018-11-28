Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Nomura reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Masonite International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 610,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

