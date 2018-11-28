Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $122,802,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

