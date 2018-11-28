Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,587,577.49 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 96,883 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $3,587,577.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 34,783 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,318.83.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 150,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $5,571,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 24,648 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $892,257.60.

On Monday, November 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $1,741,000.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 100,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 52,204 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,850,631.80.

On Friday, September 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 4,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $141,760.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 36,904 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $1,307,139.68.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 29,502 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,073,577.78.

On Thursday, August 30th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 11,534 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $419,722.26.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 268,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.58 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,587,577.49 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/marcus-millichap-inc-mmi-major-shareholder-sells-3587577-49-in-stock.html.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.