Marcus (MCS) and TIX (TIXC) Head to Head Contrast

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marcus alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marcus and TIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 1 1 0 2.50 TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Marcus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than TIX.

Volatility & Risk

Marcus has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 11.46% 12.54% 5.78% TIX -50.81% -11.59% -10.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TIX does not pay a dividend. Marcus pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus and TIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $622.71 million 1.92 $64.99 million $1.54 27.47 TIX $17.40 million 0.31 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Summary

Marcus beats TIX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza. In addition, the company provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development, such as 68 two-room timeshare units and a timeshare sales center. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

