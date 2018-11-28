Marcus Corp (MCS) Director Sells $211,600.00 in Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Marcus had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marcus by 424.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 150.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

