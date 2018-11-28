Marathon Capital Management Sells 56,375 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,375 shares during the period. Glu Mobile comprises 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.24% of Glu Mobile worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Glu Mobile by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 148,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 80.0% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $130,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $626,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,349.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $322,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,978 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

