Marathon Capital Management Sells 53,383 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,383 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INWK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 76,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

INWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

INWK stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/marathon-capital-management-sells-53383-shares-of-innerworkings-inc-inwk.html.

InnerWorkings Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.