Marathon Capital Management Has $294,000 Stake in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Frontier Communications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 78.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Frontier Communications during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 38.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 2,495.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTR opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Corp has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Frontier Communications Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

