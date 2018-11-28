Manchester United PLC (MANU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on January 4th

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Manchester United to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 300.0%.

Shares of MANU opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.79 million, a PE ratio of 137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $175.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.12 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Manchester United to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manchester United stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 34,225.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

