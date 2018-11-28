Magna-Lab (MAGAA) and Medtronic (MDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magna-Lab and Medtronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Medtronic $29.95 billion 4.28 $3.10 billion $4.77 19.89

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Magna-Lab.

Risk and Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 17.24, suggesting that its stock price is 1,624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Magna-Lab does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -2,947.37% Medtronic 7.44% 13.51% 7.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magna-Lab and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 6 12 1 2.74

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $104.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Summary

Medtronic beats Magna-Lab on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease. Magna-Lab Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Plainview, New York. Magna-Lab Inc. is a subsidiary of Magna Acquisition LLC.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

