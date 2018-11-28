Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3,144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.