Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Macy’s by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Macy’s by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,760,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,041,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macy’s by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,244 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,710,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 69,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,689. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

