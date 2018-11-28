Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 163 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mackinac Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,095.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

