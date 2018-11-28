Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 84,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,151. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

