LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $10,985,000. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 472,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,401,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 2,186,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.60 per share, for a total transaction of $209,074,618.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,396,236 shares of company stock worth $418,088,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

