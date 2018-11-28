Lumentum (LITE) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,304,000 after acquiring an additional 285,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the period.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

