Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners set a $150.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

