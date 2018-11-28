LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $64,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

CTSH opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

