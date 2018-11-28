LSV Asset Management Takes $430,000 Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

