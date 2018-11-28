LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Semanie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,688 shares in the company, valued at $435,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,839 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $441,404.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,097 shares of company stock worth $1,762,916. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

