LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Insider Sells $378,000.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPLA traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 700,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,664. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in LPL Financial by 6,038.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LPL Financial by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Insider Sells $378,000.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla-insider-sells-378000-00-in-stock.html.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.