Lourd Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,593 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

