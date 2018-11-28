Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 184,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,184. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $235,828.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,211.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Emory Kinney sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $366,855.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,904.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,287 shares of company stock worth $975,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.