Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Federated National worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Federated National by 14.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Federated National by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated National by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Federated National by 6.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Federated National by 61.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Federated National in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of FNHC opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.30. Federated National Holding Co has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

