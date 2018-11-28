Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $41,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

