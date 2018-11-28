Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 4,520 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 773,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $285,316.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,578 shares of company stock valued at $550,757. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

