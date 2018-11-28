Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 31,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 30,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

