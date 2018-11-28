Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Total by 2,993.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,285,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,048,640,000 after buying an additional 15,759,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Total by 47.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,940,000 after buying an additional 1,648,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Total by 605.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after buying an additional 509,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Total by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth about $16,792,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

