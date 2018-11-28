Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 380841 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 105,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $1,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $3,330,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 5,290,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

