LKQ Co. (LKQ) Receives $44.14 Average PT from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. 140,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Varun Laroyia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $288,862,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 157.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,072,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,650,000 after buying an additional 3,100,431 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $62,981,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $43,719,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 65.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,102,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after buying an additional 1,226,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

