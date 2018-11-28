LivePerson (LPSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

LPSN opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 36,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $809,007.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $32,470.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,304. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

