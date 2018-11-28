LiteBar Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One LiteBar coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteBar has traded 25% lower against the dollar. LiteBar has a market cap of $71,111.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000235 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About LiteBar

LiteBar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 980,886 coins. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co . LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

