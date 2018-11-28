Limbach (LMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. Analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Limbach by 52.2% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Limbach by 47.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Limbach by 169.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

