Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Hotel Chocolat Group (HOTC)

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON HOTC opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

