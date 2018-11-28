Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Hotel Chocolat Group (HOTC)

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON HOTC opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

