Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

LBRDK traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 798.50 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,104 shares during the period. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $53,200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 712.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 689,758 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $45,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 101.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,002,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after purchasing an additional 504,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

