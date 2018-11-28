Libbey Inc. (LBY) Short Interest Update

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,998 shares, an increase of 3.2% from the October 31st total of 1,589,552 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Libbey by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Libbey in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Libbey by 695.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Libbey in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Libbey in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Libbey has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $191.56 million during the quarter.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

