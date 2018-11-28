Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Director James L. Bellinson Buys 8,114 Shares

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director James L. Bellinson bought 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $214,047.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEVL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,944. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 85.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $272,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $304,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Director James L. Bellinson Buys 8,114 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/level-one-bancorp-levl-director-james-l-bellinson-buys-8114-shares.html.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.