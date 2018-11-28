LePen (LEPEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, LePen has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One LePen coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LePen has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LePen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.01931906 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LePen

LePen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

Buying and Selling LePen

LePen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LePen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LePen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LePen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LePen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.