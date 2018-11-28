Leerink Swann Initiates Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

RCKT stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 1,222,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,398,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 829,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 409,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 205,938 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

