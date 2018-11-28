LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of LaSalle Hotel Properties worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $64,258,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,457,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,906,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,734,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 459,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 390,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE LHO opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

