Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 55 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 48 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 63.60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cfra set a CHF 47 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America set a CHF 45 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 50.65.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

