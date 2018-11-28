La-Z-Boy (LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 580,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,766. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 78,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $2,600,248.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

