Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

KRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

KRO opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 10,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

