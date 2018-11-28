Korea Investment CORP Sells 52,089 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,835,000 after purchasing an additional 666,185 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,626 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,717,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,415,000 after purchasing an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,970. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

