Korea Investment CORP Sells 147,706 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,706 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,705 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,457,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,970,000 after acquiring an additional 361,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,788,000 after acquiring an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

