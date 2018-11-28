Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift's growth policy on the back of mergers and acquisitions impresses us. In line with this, the company acquired Abilene Motor Express in March 2018. Also, Knight-Swift is being aided by solid demand for freight and volume growth. The company has been able to stablilize the Swift consolidated tractor fleet on the back of consistent efforts in the first half of the year. The company's earnings per share projection for the fourth quarter is also encouraging. For the fourth quarter it estimates the metric in the range of 71-75 cents, compared with 52 cents registered in the year ago quarter. However, Knight-Swift's high capital expenditures are concerning. Rising fuel prices add to the company's already high operating expenses. The company's acute driver shortage and subsequent constraint on truck count remain challenges going forward. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

